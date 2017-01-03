Baton Rouge Fire Department: Arson suspected in overnight house fire on Georgia Street
Arson is the suspected cause of an overnight fire that damaged a family's future home on Georgia Street, Baton Rouge fire officials said. The fire began around 12:40 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Georgia Street, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Barb
|98
|the house of judah in baton rouge
|Jan 4
|sweetie
|5
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|Jan 3
|Free Willy
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Abandoned69
|33
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC