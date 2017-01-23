Baton Rouge charter wins approval ami...

Baton Rouge charter wins approval amid funding dispute

A committee of Louisiana's top school board Monday authorized four charter schools despite complaints that the move is a mistake amid a court fight over funding. The school that sparked lengthy discussions, Baton Rouge University Preparatory Inc., is one of a handful that the state Department of Education recommended for approval by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

