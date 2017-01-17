Baton Rouge Blues Festival 2017 lineup includes Fabulous...

Advocate staff photo by BRIANNA PACIORKA -- Darlene Neal, left, and Charlene Neal, right, dance along to music by OMT at the Soul of Baton Rouge Stage during the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday. Advocate staff photo by BRIANNA PACIORKA -- Festivalgoers listen to a performance by Curtis Harding at the Foundation Stage during the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday.

