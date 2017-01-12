Baton Rouge Area Volunteers for Opera will stage annual gala on Jan. 22
Soloists, duos and ensembles will showcase their talent when the Baton Rouge Area Volunteers for Opera stages its annual gala on Sunday, Jan. 22. "It's always a lot of fun, and our format is always a success," says Jeff Stafford, the organization's president. "We fund raise in support of local opera, and the money we raise at the gala will support the LSU Opera."
