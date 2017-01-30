Baton Rouge-area parish presidents agree to push for three top...
Advocate staff file photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Ascension and St. James parish officials had hoped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would support an extension of a proposed federal hurricane protection levee, known as the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project, but the corps rejected that idea in late 2013. The rejected section of levee would have run north of Interstate 10, seen here in an aerial photo taken Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|12 hr
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Christopher K
|2
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC