Baton Rouge and Louisiana rank among the worst for pedestrian safety

A report released Wednesday by the Center for Planning Excellence found that Louisiana has the third highest pedestrian fatality rate in the nation, while Baton Rouge ranks as the 19th worst metropolitan area for pedestrian safety. New Orleans was the 38th most dangerous metropolitan area for pedestrians, the report found based on data from 2005 until 2014 gathered by Smart Growth America, a Washington, D.C., based group.

