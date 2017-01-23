Attracting, retaining talent as important for Capital Region economy as it is LSU football

Talent-and the importance of both attracting and retaining it-emerged as a leading theme of this morning's 2017 Leadership Power Breakfast, which was hosted by Business Report at the Crowne Plaza and attended by roughly 500 area professionals. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp and LSU football coach Ed Orgeron all spoke at the event, and all touched on the importance of talent.

