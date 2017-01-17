Ascension considers new plan to dredge historic, scenic Bayou Manchac
Armed with new data from the August flood, Ascension Parish officials are going to revisit an old idea to dredge Bayou Manchac with the goal of improving drainage in the Spanish Lake and Bluff Swamp areas where water pooled for weeks last summer. Even after water retreated from the rest of the region, allowing people to get back into their homes and start gutting, some Iberville and Ascension parish residents in those swamps had to cope with standing water that kept them from their properties for weeks.
