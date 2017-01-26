Around Zachary for Jan. 26, 2017
Free legal help for homeowners with title problems after the August floods will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Southern University Law Center, 2 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive, Baton Rouge. Were you denied federal assistance or other rebuilding funds because you can't prove you own your home? Do you live in a house our relative left you? East Baton Rouge Parish homeowners who flooded but are having difficulty proving home ownership are invited to take advantage of the free service.
