A dozen municipal and state civil service employees recieve Dunbar Award honors
A dozen state and municipal employees were honored on Jan. 20 with a Dunbar Award bestowed by the Louisiana Civil Service League. The awards, named after Charles E. Dunbar, co-author of Louisiana's first civil service law, are presented to workers in classified systems "who have distinguished themselves by service over and above the call of duty."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Christopher K
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per...
|Sat
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 25
|drew419
|1
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Jan 23
|smith4190
|172
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Jan 21
|Sinnerjustlikeyou
|100
|Fitness Centers
|Jan 19
|Chuckster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC