A dozen municipal and state civil ser...

A dozen municipal and state civil service employees recieve Dunbar Award honors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A dozen state and municipal employees were honored on Jan. 20 with a Dunbar Award bestowed by the Louisiana Civil Service League. The awards, named after Charles E. Dunbar, co-author of Louisiana's first civil service law, are presented to workers in classified systems "who have distinguished themselves by service over and above the call of duty."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) 7 hr Christopher K 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr melvin perez 20,785
News Baton Rouge Magnet High School junior earns per... Sat Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 25 drew419 1
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 21 Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,562 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC