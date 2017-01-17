$90 million in construction projects ...

$90 million in construction projects set in motion by West Baton Rouge school board

The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board began cementing plans for its comprehensive list of building projects by giving schools Superintendent Wesley Watts the go-ahead to assemble a selection committee to vet architects. Watts on Wednesday revealed he also plans to make recommendations to the board next month regarding the hiring of a financial adviser and a project manager who will each oversee different aspects of the district's construction plans.

