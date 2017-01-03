5 residents escape house fire on North 44th St.
Baton Rouge Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1456 North 44th Street at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017. When firefighters arrived at the residence, Red Cross was called to assist, fortunately the five residents of the home had escaped unharmed.
