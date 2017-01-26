3 former Baton Rouge police officers ...

3 former Baton Rouge police officers on trial in sex act-related abuse of office case

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Three former Baton Rouge police officers accused in a 2014 incident involving a young woman and an alleged sex act at a BREC park "crossed the line" and strayed beyond their mission to protect and serve the public, a prosecutor told a jury Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Sonya Cardia-Porter alleged in her opening statement to the six jurors and three alternates that Isaac M. Bolden forced the woman to perform oral sex on him at Old Hammond Park on Feb. 4, 2014, while Travis D. Wheeler and Emerson J. Jackson acted as lookouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr melvin perez 20,781
Need some restaurant suggestions 15 hr drew419 1
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Jan 23 smith4190 172
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 21 Sinnerjustlikeyou 100
Fitness Centers Jan 19 Chuckster 1
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC