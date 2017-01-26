3 former Baton Rouge police officers on trial in sex act-related abuse of office case
Three former Baton Rouge police officers accused in a 2014 incident involving a young woman and an alleged sex act at a BREC park "crossed the line" and strayed beyond their mission to protect and serve the public, a prosecutor told a jury Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Sonya Cardia-Porter alleged in her opening statement to the six jurors and three alternates that Isaac M. Bolden forced the woman to perform oral sex on him at Old Hammond Park on Feb. 4, 2014, while Travis D. Wheeler and Emerson J. Jackson acted as lookouts.
