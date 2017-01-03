2 men arrested for allegedly physical...

2 men arrested for allegedly physically assault victim

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a crime that took place on Sunday, January 1, 2016 on Titian Ave., and then on Prescott Rd. Keeston Davis, 26, and Tony Green, 24, allegedly went to to the residence of a victim, knocked on door, and attempted to physically remove the victim from their residence. Unsuccessful at removing the victim from the residence, but committing battery in the process, both Davis and Green proceeded to damage windows of the residence before fleeing the scene.

