15-year-old girl shot, killed in Glen...

15-year-old girl shot, killed in Glen Oaks area late Wednesday, Baton Rouge police say

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A 15-year-old girl died in a shooting late Wednesday in the Glen Oaks area, Baton Rouge police said. Around 10 p.m., Au'Mircle McElwee, of Baton Rouge, was driving her vehicle in the 5100 block of Oaklon Avenue when she and other passengers in the vehicle began interacting "with other subjects in the area," Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Jan 7 Barb 98
the house of judah in baton rouge (Jul '16) Jan 4 sweetie 5
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) Jan 3 Free Willy 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec '16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec '16 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec '16 Abandoned69 33
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at January 19 at 11:36AM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,170 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC