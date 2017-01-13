13-year-old arrested for arson after vacant house fire
A 13-year-old is accused of setting fire to a vacant house at 9927 Avenue C around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes of arrival to the scene, said fire department spokesman Curt Monte.
