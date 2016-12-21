Woman dies in three-car Christmas Eve hit and run in Baton Rouge
One person died and one is injured after a Christmas Eve three-car crash in the 700 block of North 22nd Street caused by a driver who fled the scene, according to Baton Rouge Police. Connie Lathers, 53, of 5253 Bangor Drive, died at the scene after the car she was driving was hit from behind by a northbound 2002 Ford pickup around 8 p.m. Dec. 24., Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC