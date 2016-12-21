Water Institute of the Gulf names president, CEO to lead research facility in Baton Rouge
The Water Institute of the Gulf announced Wednesday that Justin Ehrenwerth will take the helm as president and CEO starting Jan. 30. Ehrenwerth is the founding executive director of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, an organization charged with administering billions of dollars of Deepwater Horizon civil penalties through the RESTORE Act, according to a Water Institute news release. He has also served several roles in the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC