Water Institute of the Gulf names president, CEO to lead research facility in Baton Rouge

The Water Institute of the Gulf announced Wednesday that Justin Ehrenwerth will take the helm as president and CEO starting Jan. 30. Ehrenwerth is the founding executive director of the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council, an organization charged with administering billions of dollars of Deepwater Horizon civil penalties through the RESTORE Act, according to a Water Institute news release. He has also served several roles in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

