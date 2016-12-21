USDA honeybee researchers in Baton Rouge focus on causes of population decline
Research leader Bob Danka and Victor Rainey, who is involved with mite-resistance research, collect bee samples at the USDA Honey Bee Breeding, Genetics and Physiology Laboratory. Research leader Bob Danka and Victor Rainey, who is involved with mite-resistance research, collect bee samples at the USDA Honey Bee Breeding, Genetics and Physiology Laboratory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC