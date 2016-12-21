Three arrested after Magnolia Woods p...

Three arrested after Magnolia Woods prostitution bust

4 hrs ago

Three Baton Rouge individuals are behind bars after authorities say they were involved in prostitution at their Magnolia Woods residence. On December 28, detectives with the Baton Rouge City Police Narcotics Division responded to several prostitution complaints at the 600 block of Kimbro Drive.

