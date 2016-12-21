Thousands pack Mall of Louisiana to return gifts, take advantage of sales

Not every gift is a winner, and on Monday, many in the Baton Rouge area spent their day exchanging unwanted presents and taking advantage of sales. "I bought some Ugg boots for her, but they weren't the ones that she wanted, so I had to bring those back, and I bought the ones she wanted," said Jeremiah Jarvis, a shopper at the Mall of Louisiana exchanging items for his girlfriend.

