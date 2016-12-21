Suspect arrested in fatal Monterrey B...

Suspect arrested in fatal Monterrey Blvd. shooting

9 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on December 23 on Monterrey Blvd. Da'Rashio Wicks, 21, was arrested in the shooting death of Mito Ramirez, 50. The incident occurred around noon on Friday in the front yard of 2080 Monterrey Blvd. According to Wicks, he and his brother and his brother's friend found Ramirez sleeping in the front yard. He says the group attempted to wake Ramirez, who awoke speaking Spanish and brandished a pocket knife at the group.

