'Senseless': Woman arrested after allegedly dumping newborn in New Roads Walmart trash can
The woman who gave birth to a baby girl inside a Walmart store in New Roads Friday and is accused of leaving her in a bathroom trash can had been collecting money for the Salvation Army outside the store, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres said. "It's my understanding that this is the same person who pleaded guilty in the Wanda's World case," 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore III said, referring to the name of the day care center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC