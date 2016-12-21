'Senseless': Woman arrested after allegedly dumping newborn in New Roads Walmart trash can

The woman who gave birth to a baby girl inside a Walmart store in New Roads Friday and is accused of leaving her in a bathroom trash can had been collecting money for the Salvation Army outside the store, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres said. "It's my understanding that this is the same person who pleaded guilty in the Wanda's World case," 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore III said, referring to the name of the day care center.

