Prospects for decades-old flood protection plan are unclear, even after August disaster

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, third from right, leans in Monday and discusses a map of the Comite River Diversion Canal with Mark Wingate, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy district engineer, second from left, moments before an August meeting in the headquarters of DOTD. The officials gathered to discuss the prospects of the canal and the need to make a case for the project and other improvements in the Amite River Basin.

