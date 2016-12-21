Police: Man rams ex-girlfriend's car with his own, accused of attempted murder

A Baton Rouge man unhappy that the woman he'd been dating wanted to break things off, rammed her vehicle with his as she tried to get away from him, police said. The incident happened Saturday at 13400 S. Harrell's Ferry Road as the woman drove away from Jeuane Session, 36. After the woman made a U-turn, Session jumped the curb and drove into the driver's side of her vehicle, according to a police report.

