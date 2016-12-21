Photos: Handing out 'Bags of Hope,' Christmas meals in Baton Rouge
St. Vincent DePaul CEO Michael Acaldo expects between 600-800 guests for the lunch, on Christmas day and he said the St. Vincent DePaul stores director Lucille Cox has made sure that each guest will receive a gift-- toys for children, and items like gloves, tennis shoes or shirts, for adults-- in addition to the meal. Small to-go 'Bags of Hope,' with snacks for later, will also be given out at the lunch, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Christmas day.
