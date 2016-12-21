Pennsylvania students connect with Ascension, EBR classrooms after floods
Students from the Buckingham Friends School outside Philadelphia wave to Galvez Middle School students via a Skype video call in December. The Pennsylvania school sent new books to Louisiana school after this summer's flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06)
|9 hr
|Spotted Girl
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC