Over DA's objections, convicted Baton Rouge killer given parole after governor commutes life sent...
A convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison for the 1988 slaying of a father of two during a botched robbery in Baton Rouge walked out of prison just before Christmas after the governor commuted his sentence, making him eligible for parole. David Martin Bacon, 53, had spent 27 years behind bars after an East Baton Rouge Parish jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the slaying of Leroy Thomas outside of Thomas' home in the Monticello subdivision on June 28, 1988.
