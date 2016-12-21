Our Views: Tullier family's Christmas miracle should resonate this holiday season
The great news about East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Nick Tullier's recovery is a gift to the community and state he served, as well as his family and friends. Tullier was wounded during the ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge by a disturbed Missouri gunman who was killed in the firefight on July 17. Two city police officers - 32-year-old Montrell Jackson and 41-year-old Matthew Gerald - and 45-year-old sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC