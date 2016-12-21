Our Views: Tullier family's Christmas miracle should resonate this holiday season

The great news about East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Nick Tullier's recovery is a gift to the community and state he served, as well as his family and friends. Tullier was wounded during the ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge by a disturbed Missouri gunman who was killed in the firefight on July 17. Two city police officers - 32-year-old Montrell Jackson and 41-year-old Matthew Gerald - and 45-year-old sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.