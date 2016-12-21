Online charter school pays $825,000 for old Funny Bone site on Bennington Ave.
The Louisiana Connections Academy , an online charter school based in Baton Rouge, has purchased property for $825,000 on Bennington Avenue adjoining its offices. A group called Friends of the Louisiana Connections Academy, which has the same 4664 Jamestown Ave. address as the school, bought the property from MarkMike Enterprises and Rogers Brothers Construction Co.
