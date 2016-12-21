One reported dead in Victoria Drive shooting in Baton Rouge
Advocate photo by Hilary Scheinuk -- The scene at Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge where one person has been reported fatally shot. Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:50pm, Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the 3500 block of Victoria Drive where a male victim was reportedly fatally shot.
