Number of police officers fatally shot in U.S. rose 56 percent in 2016

The number of police killed in the line of duty rose sharply in 2016, driven by shootings of police around the country - most notably ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. From Jan. 1 through Wednesday, 135 officers lost their lives.

