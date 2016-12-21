New Year's holiday closings and trash pickup schedule for East Baton Rouge Parish
Most public offices in the capital city will be closed for the New Year's holiday on Monday.Trash pickup in Baton Rouge will follow its normal schedule. Garbage, including in-cart and out-of-cart woody waste/bulky items, and recycling will be picked up on Monday.
