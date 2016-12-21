Need New Year's Eve plans in Baton Ro...

Need New Year's Eve plans in Baton Rouge and Lafayette? Check out these events.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Fireworks light up the night sky to welcome in 2016 during Red Stick Revelry, Baton Rouge's New Year's Eve celebration. The event returns Saturday with family events starting at 11 a.m. and music from Phat Hat at 9 p.m. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING -- The Old State Capitol looms, background, as Baton Rouge's 'Red Stick' LED light structure rests at the top of its pole right before the start of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 33 min I despise most pe... 20,748
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov 30 hal 3
Multiple burn victims reported, possible fire a... Nov '16 Mike 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at December 28 at 12:00AM CST

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC