Need New Year's Eve plans in Baton Rouge and Lafayette? Check out these events.
Fireworks light up the night sky to welcome in 2016 during Red Stick Revelry, Baton Rouge's New Year's Eve celebration. The event returns Saturday with family events starting at 11 a.m. and music from Phat Hat at 9 p.m. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING -- The Old State Capitol looms, background, as Baton Rouge's 'Red Stick' LED light structure rests at the top of its pole right before the start of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
|Multiple burn victims reported, possible fire a...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC