Mother charged with attempted murder ...

Mother charged with attempted murder after newborn abandoned; Baby Olivia's health improving

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

A baby girl who was born and abandoned in the restroom of a New Roads Walmart on Friday continues to improve at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, according to New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. "Her condition has gotten a little bit better," McDonald said Tuesday morning, adding that she has been taken off of a breathing machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov 30 hal 3
Multiple burn victims reported, possible fire a... Nov '16 Mike 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,912

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC