Matt Sigur: In a stressful 2016, here is the best food I ate in Baton Rouge, Lafayette

A brisket plate served with potato salad, cole slaw and pickled red onions from Barbosa Barbecue ADVOCATE PHOTO BY BRIANNA PACIORKA - A brisket plate served with potato salad, cole slaw and pickled red onions from Barbosa Barbecue 2016 was an emotional trainwreck most of the time. Maybe you did what I did - stress-eat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.