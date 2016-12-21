Man shot in Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon, police say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating an early afternoon shooting that left one critically injured after a man was shot in the torso in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Monterrey Blvd. near W. Tams, Friday, December 23, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. A Baton Rouge Police crime scene investigator inspects a knife found at the scene before bagging it as evidence as they investigate an early afternoon shooting that left one critically injured after a man was shot in the torso in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Monterrey Blvd. near W. Tams, Friday, December 23, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La.

