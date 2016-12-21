Man booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in attack on woman at her home

A Baton Rouge man was booked on second-degree battery Monday morning, accused of punching a woman multiple times in November, cutting her face with the keys to the residence clenched in his fist, according to police. On Nov. 15 after 11 p.m., Vernon Leon Covington, 40, showed up at the victim's residence in the 1600 block of North 40th Street and asked that her roommate, who is a mechanic, fix his vehicle, the Baton Rouge Police arrest report says.

