Kip Holden's last ribbon-cutting, for a downtown Baton Rouge trail system, holds echoes to his first
Jerry Branstetter, left, Hank Dalehite, right, Darrell Lewis and other workers with Covington-based Pavement Markings, LLC apply a two-part epoxy resin onto St. Joseph Street, to create one of five bright green bicycle crossings in the median breaks on North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Landscape architect Michael Petty, senior associate with Baton Rouge's Reich Associates, is one of the project designers, and said this is the first project in the state of Louisiana to use this specific bicycle pavement marking, which is used across the U.S. and internationally.
