Kip Holden's last ribbon-cutting, for...

Kip Holden's last ribbon-cutting, for a downtown Baton Rouge trail system, holds echoes to his first

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Jerry Branstetter, left, Hank Dalehite, right, Darrell Lewis and other workers with Covington-based Pavement Markings, LLC apply a two-part epoxy resin onto St. Joseph Street, to create one of five bright green bicycle crossings in the median breaks on North Blvd. in downtown Baton Rouge, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Landscape architect Michael Petty, senior associate with Baton Rouge's Reich Associates, is one of the project designers, and said this is the first project in the state of Louisiana to use this specific bicycle pavement marking, which is used across the U.S. and internationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LSU streaker ordered to pay $1,624 (Jun '06) 4 hr Spotted Girl 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr I despise most pe... 20,749
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov 30 hal 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,458 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC