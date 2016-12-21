Invasive ladybugs seek shelter from cold inside some Baton Rouge residents' homes
Unexpected guests have been showing up in some area residents' homes this holiday season, as Asian lady beetles make themselves comfortable inside some Baton Rouge homes. Lady beetles - or ladybugs, the two terms are used interchangeably - native to Louisiana take their chances outdoors during cold weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC