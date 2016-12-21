Happy New Year? Maybe not for lawmakers
By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana's lawmakers didn't need to wait for Christmas to get the lump of coal in their stockings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Dec 16
|Prophecy
|33
|Kerry Kilpatrick
|Dec 12
|abc 123
|2
|Cancer Patients READ NOW
|Dec 11
|Love ones
|1
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|Dec 5
|Abandoned69
|33
|Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10)
|Dec 2
|justice
|14
|NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b...
|Nov 30
|hal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC