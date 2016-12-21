Hallelujah! Downtown churches celebra...

Hallelujah! Downtown churches celebrate 20th year of singing pilgrimage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

Roxi Victorian and other members of the Of Moving Colors dance group bring a new feature to First Presbyterian Church's part in the downtown church pilgrimage. Macy Dunne, a member of the Of Moving Colors dance group, performs inside First Presbyterian Church during the downtown church pilgrimage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Dec 16 Prophecy 33
Kerry Kilpatrick Dec 12 abc 123 2
Cancer Patients READ NOW Dec 11 Love ones 1
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) Dec 5 Abandoned69 33
Is ExxonMobil Racist ? (Aug '10) Dec 2 justice 14
News NAACP president at Baton Rouge rally: 'Unless b... Nov 30 hal 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC