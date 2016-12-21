From Katrina to the BR flood, Kip Holden's term bookended by...

Mayor Kip Holden address the crowd before public officials and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control shovel the first dirt during a formal groundbreaking, "gold shovel" event Tuesday at 120 St. Louis street where the old River Center branch was demolished and construction begins on the new $14.5 million project. Mayor Kip Holden speaks before a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Watermark Hotel on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.