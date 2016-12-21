From 2011: Day care workers Kyandrea Thomas, Michelle Veals plead...
The mother of a 3-year-old girl who died after being left inside a day care center van for nearly six hours in scorching heat in 2009 knows nothing will bring her child back, but she said what happened Thursday in a Baton Rouge courtroom was a slap in the face. Two former employees of the now-defunct Wanda's Kids World on Brady Street were given suspended five-year prison terms, put on probation for five years and ordered to perform 10,000 hours of community service apiece after pleading guilty to negligent homicide charges in the July 1, 2009, death of D'Myion McElveen.
