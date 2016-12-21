Former state corrections cadet arrest...

Former state corrections cadet arrested for sexual misconduct

Read more: The Advocate

A former Louisiana State Penitentiary Corrections cadet was arrested Friday for sexual misconduct with an offender that occurred while he was on duty, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Pernell J. Glover, Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge, was booked on a count of malfeasance in office and sexual contact prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, according to the department's news release.

