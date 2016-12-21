fMan arrested after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase
A man wanted in an early December shooting was arrested Monday after he led Baton Rouge police officers on a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 110. Julius Bess, 28, sped away from the officers as they followed him from a North Foster Drive meat market around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.
