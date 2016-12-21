Flood insurance policies surge after August flooding
Flood insurance coverage in the Baton Rouge area spiked following August's record flooding, as the region added about 11,000 policies, an increase of more than 26 percent, from July 31 to Oct. 31. Figures from the National Flood Insurance Program show the number of Louisiana policies jumped from 451,377 to 480,086 over that time. The total includes residential and commercial policies, although residences make up the vast majority of flood policies sold.
