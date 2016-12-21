Fire investigator: Brother sets fire to home after being asked to move out
After a woman asked her brother to move out of their home, the man set the house in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Street on fire, according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department report. Lavar and his sister got into an argument about how he had not paid rent in months, and she told him to leave, according to the report.
