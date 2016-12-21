Eric Holowacz, former Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge head, goes from the Bayou to the Desert
Previously the president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, he now finds himself the executive director of a 60-year-old cultural facility called the Sedona Arts Center, which offers classes, workshops, gallery showings and an artist residency. In Sedona he launched the artist residency program, which welcomed more than 130 artists and cultural managers from around the world to the Sedona Summer Colony this past summer.
