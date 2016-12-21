East Baton Rouge Sheriff's report: Visiting his son on Christmas Eve, man wrests weapon from gunman

A man visiting his son on Christmas Eve managed to wrest a weapon from the hands of a gunman and then hit him on the head with the firearm, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the victim was visiting his son on the front porch of a home at 16352 Old Hammond Highway when he and the boy's mother got into an argument, the arrest report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.